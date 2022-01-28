28,515 people test positive for COVID-19; Chennai tops table

State reports 53 deaths; one person who died had no pre-existing condition

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall for the fourth day on Thursday, with 28,515 people testing positive for the infection. So far, 32,52,751 people have tested positive.

Chennai topped the table with 5,591 new infections, followed by Coimbatore (3,629). Fresh cases remained above 1,000 in a handful of districts, including Chengalpattu (1,696), Erode (1,314), Salem (1,431) and Tiruppur (1,877).

As on date, 44,974 patients are under treatment in Chennai.

So far, 1,21,656 people aged below 12 and 4,72,731 senior citizens have contracted the infection. A total of 26,58,364 people in the 13 to 59 age group have also tested positive.

A total of 53 deaths were recorded on Thursday (31 in private hospitals and 22 in government hospitals), taking the toll to 37,412. Thirteen deaths were reported in Chennai, followed by seven in Coimbatore and five in Chengalpattu.

Among the deceased, a 47-year-old man from Coimbatore had no pre-existing condition. He was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. The hospital recorded 60% lung involvement, which led to his demise. His death was recorded as having occurred due to COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In 4,550 sessions, 4,221 healthcare workers and 7,330 frontline workers were vaccinated.

A total of 5,820 people in the 15 to 17 age group and 65,929 in the 18 to 44 age group also benefited. As many as 35,494 people with co-morbidities aged 45 to 59 and 45,303 senior citizens also received the jabs.