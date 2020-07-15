14 television channels ready to telecast lessons, Minister says

Fourteen television channels have come forward to telecast lessons for government school students and the schedule will be released in three days, School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan told media persons in Vellalapalayam Panchayat, Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.
The Minister, who laid the foundation stones for various development projects, said laptops given to class 12 (Plus Two) students will help them download lessons and study using the Wi-Fi facility available at 6,019 schools. Using a QR Code and YouTube, students can also learn their lessons on their mobile phones. Besides, 14 channels had expressed their willingness to telecast school lessons.
“Government school teachers have been trained to take classes for this purpose,” he said. Since schools are closed, steps are being taken to clear the doubts of students, and a detailed schedule will be released soon.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the distribution of textbooks to students has begun and all the students will be given the books within a week.
