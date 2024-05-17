GIFT a SubscriptionGift
14 Sri Lankan nationals apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended the Sri Lankan nationals, on board five boats, as they were fishing in Indian waters, about 15 miles from point Calimere off the T.N. coast

Published - May 17, 2024 10:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended 14 Sri Lankan nationals on board five fishing boats, on charges of poaching illegally in Indian waters.

While on patrol, the ICGS Rani Durgavati, located these boats about 15 miles from Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) off the Tamil Nadu coast, an informed source said.

All five boats, equipped with fishing gear, were actively engaged in fishing “well inside Indian waters,” the source said.

The boats and Sri Lankan nationals on board were apprehended for violation of the Territorial Waters, Continental Shelf, Exclusive Economic Zone and Other Maritime Zones Act, 1976.

“The boats and apprehended crew will be handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police’s Coastal Security Group stationed in Nagapattinam for further legal action,” the source said

Tamil Nadu / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka / waterway and maritime transport

