14 fishermen from T.N., Karaikal, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

November 17, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen fishermen of Karaikal, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts were reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into the territorial waters of the island nation on Wednesday.

The fishers were said to have ventured into the sea from the Karaikal port on Wednesday morning on a mechanised boat owned by Selvamani of Kottucherrymedu. They were reportedly fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Neduntheevu.

According to sources, a Sri Lankan patrolling vessel detained all 14 fishermen along with their boat on charges of foraying into Lankan waters. Of the 14 fishermen, eight were from Karaikal, while the others were from Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.