Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Manhunt for Amritpal Singh | What are the political implications?

Manhunt for Amritpal Singh | What are the political implications?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the massive manhunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and the political implications associated with it.

March 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The Punjab police stepped up its manhunt for pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh on March 19, with multiple teams raiding several locations, leading to the arrest of 34 more of his associates and the seizure of the vehicle he allegedly used while escaping from the police on March 18.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

