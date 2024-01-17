Supreme Court asks why look ‘negatively’ at action taken by police and authorities against hate speech

January 17, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked petitioners why they look so “negatively” at action taken by police and local authorities to stop hate speech from “happening again and again and again”.

Appearing before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Shaheen Abdulla, said the top court’s directions had not arrested hate speech. Communal vitriol, he said, continued to be voiced with impunity. Police authorities, in many cases, were mute spectators. Mr. Sibal said the Supreme Court should intervene.

“This is happening again, again and again…” Mr. Sibal said with exasperation.

The Bench said authorities had taken action against hate speeches in the past. The court’s orders had indeed made a difference on the ground.

“Why look at it negatively,” the court asked.

“We are not looking at it negatively… We are just worried about the future,” Mr. Sibal replied.

The Bench was hearing an application filed by Mr. Sibal’s client alleging that Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was “actively involved in organising events where speeches are delivered openly demonising Muslims and calling for their boycott”.

He said the last event was in January 3 at Solapur (Maharashtra) “where hate speeches targeting Muslims were openly delivered”. The application said the “same organisation held several events on January 7, 2024 under the pretext of establishing a Hindu Rashtra”.

“They even publish books to spread so-called awareness about the manner in which Muslims engage in ‘love jihad’,” the application noted.

Rallies planned in Yavatmal and Raipur

The application named T. Raja Singh, a “repeat offender who has continued to deliver hate speeches… is also going to hold a series of rallies in Chhattisgarh from January 19 to January 25”.

The application saidHindu Janajagruti Samiti has planned to hold public events in Yavatmal in Maharashtra on January 18.

The petitioner urged the Supreme Court to direct the authorities in the States to deny the organisation permission for the events.

Justice Datta asked Mr. Sibal whether the persons named in the application were arraigned as parties before the Supreme Court.

“You want us to pass orders without hearing them. There are some fundamentals to a hearing,” Justice Datta told Mr. Sibal.

The senior lawyer said there were “also fundamental rights which need protection”.

“The police are there when such events happen… Why do they allow these events to happen,” Mr. Sibal asked the court.

The Bench ordered the district authorities at Yavatmal and Raipur to be “vigilant” against hate speech ahead of the flagged “public events”.

The court directed the district authorities — District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police — concerned to look into the allegations of the petitioners and take “appropriate steps”.

It asked the police, if necessary, to install CCTV and recording facilities at the events.