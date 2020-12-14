Stealth frigate Himgiri for Navy launched into water

The first of three stealth frigates, Himgiri, being built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) under Project 17A for the Navy was launched into water on Monday. In Goa, the 5th and the last of the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) in the series, Saksham, being built at Goa Shipyard Limited, was launched into water and is expected to be delivered to the Coast Guard by October 2021.
P17A ships with a displacement of around 6,670 tonnes will be the most advanced state-of-the-art guided missile frigates once inducted, the GRSE said in a statement. The contract for construction of three stealth frigates under Project 17A is valued at over ₹19,293 crore.
This project is unique that it is being built simultaneously at two locations, at GRSE in Kolkata and Mazgaon Docks Limited in Mumbai. Fincantieri of Italy is the knowhow provider for technology upgrade and capability enhancement in this project.
Advanced stage
The indigenous OPV project was launched on November 13, 2016. Since then two vessels have been commissioned and all five have been launched, the ICG said in a statement.
“In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and disruptions in supply chains, it is creditable for the shipyard to complete the 100% hull construction and launch the vessel within 18 months from keel laying which was in June 2019,” the ICG said. The vessel is in advanced stage of outfitting and will be ready for delivery by October 2021, as per the contractual schedule, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath