SC order on J&K rebuff to ‘unconstitutional, arrogant’ stance of govt.: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram  

Mr. Chidambaram demanded that the entire team in J&K that designed and executed “the plan” be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said the Supreme Court order on Jammu and Kashmir is a rebuff to the “unconstitutional and arrogant” stance of the central government and the J&K administration on restrictions imposed there, and asked former State Governor Satya Pal Malik to own responsibility and resign as Goa Governor.

“SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K,” the former Union minister said on Twitter.

He demanded that the entire team in J&K that designed and executed “the plan” be changed and a new set of administrators who respect the Constitution be appointed.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana also asked the J&K administration to restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational centres.

Jan 10, 2020

