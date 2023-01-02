In 4:1 majority verdict, SC upholds Centre’s demonetisation; Justice Nagarathna dissents

January 02, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

In a majority verdict, four out of five judges have said the Central government’s decision to demonetise ₹1,000 and ₹500 currency notes is valid. Justice B.N. Nagarathna gave dissenting judgment.

Justice B.R. Gavai, while delivering the verdict on behalf of other judges, said though initially nine issues were framed, we have reframed six issues. This included key questions such as whether the power vested to Central government under Section 26(2) RBI Act can be used for the whole series? Whether the impugned notification dated Nov 8, 2016 is liable to struck down on the ground of proportionality?

a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of ₹1,000 and ₹500 denominations. Justice B. R. Gavai, pronounced the judgment on the reopening day after the winter recess of the court.

The top court had, on December 7, directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record the relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision and reserved its verdict. It heard the arguments of Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the RBI's counsel and the petitioners' lawyers, including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

Calling the scrapping of the ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes deeply flawed, Mr. Chidambaram had argued that the government cannot on its own initiate any proposal relating to legal tender, which can only be done on the recommendation of the RBI's central board.

Resisting the apex court's attempt to revisit the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the government had said the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg".

The central bank, represented by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, had said demonetisation was done on the recommendation of the RBI. It was not “uncanalised or unguided”. Elaborate arrangements were in place. Reasonable opportunity was given to people to exchange their old notes for new. The exercise was an “integral part of nation-building”.