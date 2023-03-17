SP to keep equidistance from both Congress and BJP; stands firmly with Mamata Banerjee

March 17, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 17 said that his party would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP.

To defeat the saffron camp, the SP would stand firmly with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said.

"In Bengal, we are with Mamata didi. Right now, our stand is we want to maintain equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress", he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his party’s workers' meet.

Earlier, while speaking at the workers' meeting, the SP chief lauded Ms. Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly election in 2021.

"The Samajwadi Party is ready to make any sacrifice to protect our Constitution. If we can defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP can be defeated across the country, " he said.

Mr. Yadav slammed the BJP-led union government for allegedly selling out the country's assets to foreign powers and private players.