Rahul Gandhi should not quit, says Rajasthan Congress unit

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress’s executive committee on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president and authorised him to carry out organisational changes in the State unit, if needed. “The executive committee has accepted all the challenges, failures and shortcomings which led to this mandate... It is our collective responsibility,” said Avinash Pande, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan.

