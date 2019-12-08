PM Modi asks police to reach out to public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the top police officers of the country to use social media effectively and promote the good work done by the force.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the annual all-India conference of Directors-General and Inspectors-General of Police organised by the Intelligence Bureau in Pune on December 6 and 7.

Maharashtra DGP S.K. Jaiswal gave a detailed presentation on steps taken to improve the image of the police by using social media.

Direct interaction

“The Prime Minister stressed using Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to regularly inform the public about the good work done by the police and focus on improving its image. The message was to directly interact with the public,” said a senior government official who attended the meet.

At the meeting held on the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, the officers brainstormed on several policing issues.

According to a government press release, “The conference deliberated on a gamut of policing and security issues, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, upgradation of forensic capability, threat from radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence-based policing.”

There was no exclusive session on women security or safety, an official said.

A detailed discussion was also held on the threat posed by the Islamic State (IS) in India.

The IB and the Telangana police apprised the delegates of the arrests of IS-inspired modules in the past few years. So far, 155 IS members have been arrested across the country by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State police forces. The bulk of such arrests, 127, were made by the NIA in 28 cases.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta gave a presentation on radicalisation to propagate Khalistani activities.

The NIA and the Punjab police have registered nearly 10 cases in the past three years for alleged attempts to create “communal disharmony” in Punjab on directions from Pakistan.

New universities

The Home Minister announced the government’s plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University, and underscored the government’s resolve to initiate changes in the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make them more conducive to today’s democratic set-up, the press release said.