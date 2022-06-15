About 195.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Health officials have been advised to follow the Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination strategy and focus on COVID-appropriate behaviour. File photo | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

With 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, while the count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data.

