Coronavirus: Five test positive in Indore district; 19 active cases in Madhya Pradesh

Five residents of Indore district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of active cases in Madhya Pradesh to 19.

“Five persons had tested positive in the first lot on Wednesday, and another five later,” Lokesh Jatav, Indore Collector, told The Hindu. The same day, a 65-year-old woman from Ujjain district had succumbed to the viral disease.

The first four cases from Indore had no travel history, confirmed Mr. Jatav. “We’re still finding out if the new cases had travelled abroad,” he said.

Two men, both aged 35, a man, 38, and a woman, 55, had tested positive, said an official of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, where 10 of the 70 samples tested turned out to be positive. The age of the one of the women could not be ascertained.

Earlier, six cases in Jabalpur district, two in Bhopal district and one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts had been reported. Curfew has been imposed in seven districts including Chhatarpur, from where the positive case in Gwalior had returned.

To seek COVID-19-related assistance, call the State Control room on 181 or 0755-2527133.