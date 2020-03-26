Other States

Coronavirus | 70-year-old man dies in Bhavnagar

An Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service worker spraying disinfectant on major cross roads in Ahmedabad on March 24.

An Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service worker spraying disinfectant on major cross roads in Ahmedabad on March 24.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gujarat records third death

A 70-year-old male patient infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar early on March 26. He was the third victim of the highly contagious COVID-19 in the State.

 

Also read: India coronavirus lockdown day 2 | Over 650 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll touches 15

 

His death came barely 12 hours after an 85-year-old woman died at the Ahmedabad civil hospital on Wednesday night. Earlier, a person from Surat died, in the first casualty of COVID-19 in the State.

 

Also read: Thousands of migrant workers leave Gujarat’s cities on foot or motorcycles

 

Meanwhile, positive cases touched 43 in the State, as per the briefing by the State Health Department. According to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, four new cases were detected — one each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

Ahmedabad has 15 cases, as per data shared by the Health Department.

