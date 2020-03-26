Coronavirus | 70-year-old man dies in Bhavnagar

A 70-year-old male patient infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar early on March 26. He was the third victim of the highly contagious COVID-19 in the State.
Also read: India coronavirus lockdown day 2 | Over 650 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll touches 15
His death came barely 12 hours after an 85-year-old woman died at the Ahmedabad civil hospital on Wednesday night. Earlier, a person from Surat died, in the first casualty of COVID-19 in the State.
Also read: Thousands of migrant workers leave Gujarat’s cities on foot or motorcycles
Meanwhile, positive cases touched 43 in the State, as per the briefing by the State Health Department. According to Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi, four new cases were detected — one each from Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.
Ahmedabad has 15 cases, as per data shared by the Health Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.