Other States

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

BSF troops noted suspicious activity near the border fence at around 2:30 am. Sensing threat, they opened fire, he said A search operation was carried on Saturday morning and the body of a Pakistani intruder was found, the official said.

Fourteen packets of heroin, one pistol magazine, six rounds and two mobile phones were recovered from near the body, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 5:14:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bsf-shoots-dead-pakistani-intruder-along-ib-in-punjabs-tarn-taran/article33829808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY