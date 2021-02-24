National

Nodeep Kaur’s bail plea speaks of custodial torture

Students raise slogans demanding the release of Dalit labour rights activists Nodeep Kaur and others during a protest in New Delhi on Feb.15 2021.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday posted the bail application matter of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur for February 26.

Ms. Kaur’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema said the court asked the State of Haryana to place medical reports of Nodeep Kaur on record and posted her bail application for day after tomorrow.

Ms. Kaur, who was arrested by the Haryana Police in January and is currently in Karnal Jail, has said in her bail plea before the High Court that she was beaten ‘black and blue by police officials’ at a police station.

The 24-year-old activist was arrested by the Sonipat Police on January 12 on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, among other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Kaur has submitted that during the custody in the police station she was “tortured and made to sign on blank paper”. Her application added that she was being falsely implicated and targeted as she had been successful in generating massive support in favour of the farmers’ movement in the Kundli industrial area in Haryana.

