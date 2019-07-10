No foreign govt has any locus standi in repealing Article 370, says govt

The government has informed Parliament that “no foreign government or organisation has any locus standi” in repealing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as matters relating to the Constitution of India are internal and only for the Indian Parliament to deal with.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir “is an integral part of India.”

While responding to a question on whether repeal of Articles 370 and 35A will in any way violate any United Nations regulation or any international obligation of the country, Mr. Reddy said, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Matters relating to the Constitution of India are internal and entirely for the Indian Parliament to deal with. No foreign government or organisation has any locus standi in the matter.”

Home Minister Amit Shah had told the Lok Sabha that Article 370 was a “temporary provision.”

The two provisions let the J&K legislature decide the “permanent residents” of the State, prohibits a non-J&K resident from buying property in the State and ensures job reservation for its residents.

Replying to a separate question, Mr. Reddy said that after the Pulwama terror attack, 93 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a car-borne bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a CRPF bus in Pulwama.