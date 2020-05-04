New specified health warnings on tobacco product packs

The Union Health Ministry on Monday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. They will be valid for a year from September 1, followed by another sets of warning images for another year.

A Ministry release noted that all tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, shall display the first images and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2021 shall display the second image.

“Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed,’’ said the release.

Violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

Also the definition of “package” has been amended to be in conformity with the Act and the rules made there under.