National Commission for Scheduled Castes gets chairman

A former Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and ex-BJP MP, Vijay Sampla, on Wednesday took charge as chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), a post that was vacant since May 2020.
Mr. Sampla, the former MP from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and MoS from 2014-2019, said the Commission would not only work to ensure justice is done to the SC community, but would also work proactively to prevent injustice. He said the Commission would engage with the government when it came to planning socio-economic development schemes for SCs and prevention of atrocities against them.
The post had been vacant since BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria’s term ended in May 2020. The delay in filling the vacancy of the chairman’s post as well as vice-chairman and members had been taken up by an NGO that moved the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had in January issued notice to the Centre.
Mr. Sampla said the President had appointed him to the post, Arun Haldar as vice-chairman and Anju Bala and Subhash Ramnath Pardhi as members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath