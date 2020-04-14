Mumbai records 216 more cases, 11 deaths

Mumbai has recorded 216 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Tuesday. The total tally has now touched 1,756 and the death toll stands at 112, making the city the COVID-19 hotspot of the country with the highest number of cases as well as fatalities.

On Tuesday, nine of the 11 victims had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease and obesity.

Among them, a 52-year-old man had a past history of tuberculosis while a 65-year-old woman had active tuberculosis.

While co-morbid conditions have been a common thread among the COVID-19 fatalities in the city, the rapidly increasing death toll has become a major cause of concern for the State. Mumbai alone contributes nearly 62% of Maharashtra’s deaths. This has led the State government to form a seven-member committee to look into the high death rate in the city.

Avinash Supe, former dean of civic-run KEM Hospital who is a part of the committee, said the first meeting had been scheduled on Wednesday. Milind Nadkar, Head of Medicine department of KEM Hospital; Nitin Karnik, Head of Medicine from Sion Hospital; Chaya Rajguru from JJ Hospital’s Community Medicine department; Vidya Nagar from JJ Hospital’s Medicine department and Subhash Salunkhe, Technical Adviser to the State on pandemic control, are part of the committee headed by Sadhana Tayde from the Directorate of Health Services.