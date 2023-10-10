HamberMenu
Mines Ministry achieves 100% of target set for easing of rules, decriminalises 27 provisions

The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business.

October 10, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mines Ministry has set the targets of addressing all pending matters and improving work place experience in all its offices. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.)



The Mines Ministry on October 10 said it has decriminalised 27 provisions through amendments in the Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 and achieved 100% target of easing of rules.

The rules were decriminalised as part of a campaign to reduce compliance burden and ensure ease of doing business.

"The special campaign 3.0 commenced from October 2, 2023 and the Ministry of Mines has attained 100% of the target set for easing of procedure by decriminalising 27 rules through the amendment of Atomic Mineral Concession Rules, 2016," the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

Under the campaign, the Mines Ministry has set the targets of addressing all pending matters and improving work place experience in all its offices. During the first week, the Ministry said it resolved 95.45% of the pending public grievances and completed 52% of the task related to records management.

Moreover, the Mines Ministry attained 43% of the target for removing physical files, thus freeing up about 9,212 square feet office area.

"So far, 103 of the 344 cleanliness campaigns have been carried out through out the country and the Ministry is committed to attain 100% achievement during the campaign phase," the Ministry said.

