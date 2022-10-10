Militant shot dead in J&K’s Anantnag

October 10, 2022

The operation at Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag is still underway, say police.

Army jawans stand guard near encounter site in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday, October 9, 2022 evening, according to the police. The operation is still underway."#Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning. Also read: Four militants, civilian killed in J&K during Amit Shah’s visit Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.



