Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh launch first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC

The intranasal vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech, is priced at ₹325 per shot for procurement by government and ₹800 per shot for private centres

January 26, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launch India’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC in New Delhi on January 26, 2023.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, on January 26, 2023, launched the India’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC.

The intranasal COVID-19 vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech.

Also read | Explained | How does a COVID-19 nasal vaccine work? 

The intranasal vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech, is priced at ₹325 per shot for procurement by government and ₹800 per shot for private centres.

| Video Credit: The Hindu

iNCOVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age and is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, as well as a heterologous booster dose.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, U.S., which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral-vectored construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy.

Unlike Covaxin also produced by Bharat Biotech, which was an inactivated SARS-COV2 virus, the nasal vaccine contains only a part of it, namely the spike protein and is wrapped in a virus that is typically harmless to people.

