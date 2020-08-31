Madhya Pradesh man arrested for hoisting Pakistan’s flag at home

A man was arrested after Pakistan’s national flag was allegedly hoisted at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, police said on August 31.
A video, showing the neighbouring country’s flag unfurled on the roof of the man’s house in Shipra village, went viral on social media following which the action was taken, they said.
The village resident, Farukh Khan, was arrested on the evening of August 30 under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Superintendent of Police Kiran Sharma said.
The flag was seized from Mr. Khan’s residence, the official said.
Revenue inspector Lakhan Singh said he was instructed by the tehsildar to investigate the matter after the video went viral on social media,.
According to the official, when they contacted Mr. Khan, he said his 12-year-old son unfurled the flag out of ignorance.
Mr. Khan also said when he came to know about it, he removed the flag from the roof. But, he could not reply as to where he got the flag from, Singh said.
The revenue inspector later lodged a complaint with the police.
