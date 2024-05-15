GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Workshop on Academic Bank of Credits organised

In the context of implementation of four-year undergraduate programmes

Published - May 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education department and the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) jointly organised a workshop on Academic Bank of Credits at Kerala University on Wednesday.

Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath inaugurated the programme. KSHEC vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese, University Grants Commission (UGC) joint secretary Avichal Raj Kapur, Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar, and KSHEC research officer K. Sudheendran spoke.

Prakash Pandey, manager, National e-Governance Division, and Debashis Dash, Kerala State coordinator, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, led the training sessions of ABC and DigiLocker.

The workshop was organised in the context of the implementation of four-year undergraduate programmes in State universities and colleges from the 2024-25 academic year. Nearly 130 delegates from universities and autonomous colleges attended the workshop.

