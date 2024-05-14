Water theft detected in the city

The anti-theft squad of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has detected water theft from two houses under the PTP sub-division in the city.

The first case was reported from Nettayam native Saralakumari’s house where the KWA had disconnected water supply connection in February after the consumer’s water bill arrears mounted to ₹14,187. The family was found to have been stealing water from the service line that led to the meter point for the last three months.

In a similar incident elsewhere, the anti-theft squad detected a theft at Edagramam native Arjunan’s house where the water connection had been disconnected seven months ago on account of arrears amounting to ₹23,397. The family apparently drew from an illegal line that was found to have connected to the main supply line. The unlawful act came to light following repeated instances of water shortage in other houses in the region.