GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water theft detected in the city

Published - May 14, 2024 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The anti-theft squad of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has detected water theft from two houses under the PTP sub-division in the city.

The first case was reported from Nettayam native Saralakumari’s house where the KWA had disconnected water supply connection in February after the consumer’s water bill arrears mounted to ₹14,187. The family was found to have been stealing water from the service line that led to the meter point for the last three months.

In a similar incident elsewhere, the anti-theft squad detected a theft at Edagramam native Arjunan’s house where the water connection had been disconnected seven months ago on account of arrears amounting to ₹23,397. The family apparently drew from an illegal line that was found to have connected to the main supply line. The unlawful act came to light following repeated instances of water shortage in other houses in the region.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.