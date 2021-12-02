Veggies from Tenkasi to reach State next week

Horticorp to source produce directly from FPOs

Vegetables from Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu will begin arriving in the State within a week under a market intervention programme by the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp).

The State will source vegetables directly from six farmer producer organisations (FPO) in Tenkasi district as per high-level discussions held among Tamil Nadu and Kerala Agriculture Department officials and Chief Executive Officers of the FPOs on Thursday, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said.

Pact to be inked

The two departments will sign a formal agreement in this regard on December 8.

As middlemen were avoided, the State could purchase the vegetables at a reasonable price. The agreement would also benefit farmers in Tenkasi, Mr. Prasad said.

Farmers in Tenkasi grow a variety of vegetables, including cold season vegetables, and fruits.

Horticorp managing director J. Sajeev, Additional Director of Agriculture Sivaramakrishnan and other senior department officials from Kerala were present at the meeting.