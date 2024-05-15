GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vacation training for teachers gets under way in Kerala

2.89 lakh teachers will take part in training in two phases

Published - May 15, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The importance given to education by the people and a qualified and capable teaching community transform the general education sector in Kerala into one having good quality, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the State-level vacation teacher training programme for primary and high school teachers here on Tuesday.

The Minister said investments made by the government and continuous evaluations strengthened public education. The government had revised the curriculum in tune with the times to create a knowledge society. Its education policy upheld democratic and secular values. The curriculum laid thrust on scientific consciousness, environment, gender justice, and cultural diversity.

Focus areas

The comprehensive quality education programme being implemented in the State aimed at providing quality education to each child. The vacation training was intended to equip teachers to undertake responsibilities required to achieve this target. The training would focus on approach to curriculum, activities, classroom, medium, role of teachers, study material, study at home and outdoors, evaluation, textbooks, handbook, and use of information and communications technology.

The training is organised by the General Education department and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) programme. It will be held in two phases till May 25. The first phase training will continue till May 18 and the second phase training will be held from May 20 to 24. Training for 3,365 batches is scheduled across the State. As many as 2.89 lakh teachers will take part in the training.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.