UDF opposes Ordinance to clip Lok Ayukta’s wings

Satheesan requests Governor to reject ordinance

A controversial Ordinance seeking to "relegate the Kerala Lok Ayukta to a minor advisory role" is shaping up to be the next political battlefront between the government and the Opposition ahead of the upcoming 2022 Budget session of the Assembly.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, fired the first salvo. He said the move to "dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta" was to forestall the administrative fallout of possible adverse judgements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu.

The Lok Ayukta is currently investigating them on suspicion of corruption, nepotism and maladministration in separate cases.

Mr. Vijayan is facing the charge of illegally diverting CM's Distress Relief Funds. The Lok Ayukta is investigating Dr. Bindu for writing to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to "unlawfully extend" the tenure of the Vice Chancellor, Kannur University, beyond the retirement age.

Section 14

Mr. Chennithala said the LDF sought to undermine the forum's authority by amending Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

The provision empowers the Lok Ayukta to throw a corrupt official from office and deter the offender from holding public office again.

Instead, the Ordinance seeks to empower the political executive, the Governor or Chief Minister as the case may be, to hold a further hearing on the Lok Ayukta's verdict.

Subsequently, the executive could decide whether to abide by the Lok Ayukta's judgement or reject or moderate its ruling.

Mr. Chennithala said the government was painfully aware that an unfavourable Lok Ayukta judgement in a nepotism case had cost Left independent legislator K.T. Jaleel, his Cabinet post in the previous LDF government. The CPI(M) could politically ill-afford to have such a fate befall Mr. Vijayan or Dr. Bindu.

Open letter

In a related development, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote an open letter to the Governor.

He requested Mr. Khan reject the Ordinance that sought to "institutionalise corruption and close the final avenue for the public to appeal against nepotism and maladministration". He would lead an Opposition delegation to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan on January 27.

Moreover, Mr. Satheesan said the Ordinance sought to diminish the stature of the Lok Ayukta by proposing to appoint lower court judges to the forum instead of a retired Supreme Court judge or a former Chief Justice of a High Court.