Tribal schoolchildren come up with a Eureka moment

October 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Two tribal students from Edamalakudy, the country’s first tribal panchayat, and Kurathikudy, a remote tribal settlement under the Adimali grama panchayat, have published articles in Eureka, a science magazine for children brought out by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP).

Along with another child from Wayanad, they are the first from the tribal community to contribute to a mainstream publication. The children’s contributions were made possible by the magazine’s resolve to include tribal students’ works too this time.

The children from Idukki who authored the articles are Nidhin K. from Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakudy, and Dhanya Rajendran, a Class IV student at the multi-grade learning centre (MGLC) at Kurathikudy. In his article, Nidhin elaborated on his favourite food, Korankkatti (ragi-millet), and explains the recipe for the food. Dhanya too wrote about her favourite food, Eenthu (Cycas circinalis) shoots, in the local dialect, along with the recipe. Vimaya Madhavan, of MMGHS Kappisettu, Wayanad, wrote about the tribal communities’ food preservation methods through drying.

Confidence boost

Edamalakkudy LP School headmaster Joseph Shaji said such efforts would help bring tribal children to the mainstream. Eureka editor T.K. Meerabhai said it would boost tribal students’ confidence. “If we give them chance, more children will contribute,” said Ms. Meerabhai.

Recently, for the first time, students from the Edamalakkudy LP school participated in a sub-district level sports meet. According to officials, the school was established in 1978 and it took 45 years for its students to take part in a sports meet.