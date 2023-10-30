HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal schoolchildren come up with a Eureka moment

For the first time, Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s science magazine for children publishes articles of three tribal students, two from Idukki and one from Wayanad. The students wrote about their favourite food and ways to preserve food

October 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
View of the article published magazine from a student from Edamalakkuday, the country’s first tribal panchayat in Idukki

View of the article published magazine from a student from Edamalakkuday, the country’s first tribal panchayat in Idukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

View of the article published magazine from a student from Kurathikudy under Adimali panchayat in Idukki.

View of the article published magazine from a student from Kurathikudy under Adimali panchayat in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two tribal students from Edamalakudy, the country’s first tribal panchayat, and Kurathikudy, a remote tribal settlement under the Adimali grama panchayat, have published articles in Eureka, a science magazine for children brought out by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP).

Along with another child from Wayanad, they are the first from the tribal community to contribute to a mainstream publication. The children’s contributions were made possible by the magazine’s resolve to include tribal students’ works too this time.

The children from Idukki who authored the articles are Nidhin K. from Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakudy, and Dhanya Rajendran, a Class IV student at the multi-grade learning centre (MGLC) at Kurathikudy. In his article, Nidhin elaborated on his favourite food, Korankkatti (ragi-millet), and explains the recipe for the food. Dhanya too wrote about her favourite food, Eenthu (Cycas circinalis) shoots, in the local dialect, along with the recipe. Vimaya Madhavan, of MMGHS Kappisettu, Wayanad, wrote about the tribal communities’ food preservation methods through drying.

Confidence boost

Edamalakkudy LP School headmaster Joseph Shaji said such efforts would help bring tribal children to the mainstream. Eureka editor T.K. Meerabhai said it would boost tribal students’ confidence. “If we give them chance, more children will contribute,” said Ms. Meerabhai.

Recently, for the first time, students from the Edamalakkudy LP school participated in a sub-district level sports meet. According to officials, the school was established in 1978 and it took 45 years for its students to take part in a sports meet.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.