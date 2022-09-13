Kerala

Thrissur-based artist enters Guinness World Records in pin and thread art

Thrissur-based artist Vincent Pallissery recently broke the Guinness World Records in making the largest Pin and Thread Art.

He drew the figure of Mother Theresa at his residence in Nedumbal using pin and thread.

He started the mission at 8 a.m. on September 9 and completed it at 3.30 p.m.

The existing Guinness World Records in the event was held by Sayyid Bashoon of Iraq who drew a painting on a board of 6.3 sq m while Mr. Pallisery drew it on 7.544 sq m.

Vincent Pallissery is an artist and sculptor and teaches art at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery. Earlier he had won the Universal Forum's URF Asian Record in 2018.

Sathar Adoor, State Secretary, Guinness Record Holders; Bharathan P.C., former District Survey Superintendent; Shanavas P.K., engineer; advocate Suresh Kumar and Rajith M.K., Survey Engineer, were observers of the event.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Thrissur
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 8:15:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/thrissur-based-artist-enters-guinness-world-records-in-pin-and-thread-art/article65886823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY