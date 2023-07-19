Three held for murder of DYFI worker at Kayamkulam

July 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kayamkulam police on Wednesday took three persons into custody in connection with the murder of a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist at Krishnapuram near Kayamkulam.

Ambadi (21) of Puthuppally in Kayamkulam was hacked to death on Tuesday evening. In a statement issued here, the police identified those in custody as Amitabh Chandran, Vijith, alias Vichu, and Akshay Chandran. All the three hail from Kappil Mekku.

The police said that a motorcycle carrying youths from Puthuppally collided with the motorbike of the accused on Tuesday. Following this, two gangs came to blows near the Kurakkavu temple. Anandu, a friend of Ambadi’s, was badly beaten. Knowing this, Ambadi and his friends later clashed with Amitabh and Vijith. The police said that Amitabh hacked the DYFI member on his neck using a knife. In the meantime, Vijith hacked Anandu. The injured duo were immediately taken to the Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, where Ambadi was declared brought dead. Anandu is recuperating at a hospital.

Officials said the arrests of the accused would be recorded soon.

Ambadi was DYFI Devikulangara regional committee member. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan visited Ambadi’s house on the day. The CPI(M) has blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked drug quotation gang for the murder. The party said that the RSS was deliberately trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the State.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president M.V. Gopakumar, however, issued a statement denying the RSS-BJP role in the killing. Mr. Gopakumar said the CPI(M) and the DYFI were using the murder to divert attention from the internal rumblings in the two organisations in Kayamkulam.

The DYFI observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Devikulangara panchayat on Wednesday.