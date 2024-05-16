Three found guilty in Santhakumari murder case

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara on Thursday found three persons guilty for the murder of 71-year-old Mulloor native Santhakumari in Vizhinjam two years ago.

Rafeeqa Beevi of Vizhinjam Township, her son Shafeeque, and their friend Al Ameen of Pattambi were found guilty in the murder that had taken place on January 14, 2022. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Friday.

The incident had occurred in a house leased by the trio in Mulloor under the Vizhinjam police station limits. Santhakumari, who resided alone, had been their neighbour.

The group had been asked to vacate the house by its owner following an altercation that had taken place between Rafeeqa and Al Ameen. Santhakumari, who was compelled to purchase a set of utensils from the neighbours, was attacked after being called to the house by them.

The gang strangulated her and then bludgeoned her using a hammer before fleeing after stealing her ornaments. The trio was nabbed by the police near Kazhakuttom while they were on their way to Kozhikode.