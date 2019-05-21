Kerala

Teeka Ram Meena to open EVM warehouse today

It has capacity to store 2,000 EVMs and VVPAT machines

The Election Commission is gearing up to open its first warehouse in the State for the storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena will inaugurate the warehouse at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two-storeyed building has been built on the premises of the mini civil station at a cost of ₹1.54 crore.

The 815.97-sq-m building has a capacity to store 2,000 EVMs and VVPAT machines. All the EVMs and VVPAT machines in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency would be shifted to the warehouse after counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha election, sources said.

