SHRC directive to rein in gang violence in the State

Published - May 16, 2024 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Taking cognizance of a recent spate of gang violence in Kerala, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the police to adopt necessary steps to rein in such anti-social activities.

The commission has also expressed concern over the adverse impacts of such nefarious gangs including those backed by the drug mafia on normal life. The onus is on the State police force to maintain law and order.

Commission acting chairperson K. Byjunath has registered a suo moto case into the incident in which a three-member gang had hacked a pastor and assaulted several others after unleashing violence in Vellarada late Tuesday. The case will be taken up for hearing at a sitting in Thiruvananthapuram on June 26.

