HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RGCB to support identification of rare genetic disorders in kids

The RGCB seeks help from all segments of society to be a part of the mission either through clinical support group, family support group, or volunteer support group, to address the unique needs of children facing these rare conditions.

November 22, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) will assist all district and taluk hospitals and family groups in Kerala to identify rare paediatric genetic diseases and provide families free genetic testing, support, and counselling.

Hosting an awareness programme on Paediatric Rare Genetic Disorders on World Children’s Day on November 20, RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana said the RGCB was trying to fulfil the mandate of World Children’s Day on children’s right to life, health, education, and family life.

As per the figures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, around 72 to 96 million people suffer from some form of rare condition in India. There are reported 7,000 rare conditions but as per the ICMR’s National Registry for Rare Diseases, only 4,000 rare diseases have so far been reported in the country. Reports indicate that 80% of rare diseases are genetic in origin, of which 70% has its beginnings in childhood.

“The Department of Biotechnology has initiated a nationwide mission mode programme on Paediatric Rare Genetic Disorders (http://praged.cdfd.org.in/), of which RGCB is an integral part,” Dr. Narayana said.

RGCB principal investigator Moinak Banerjee appealed to all segments of society to be a part of this mission either through clinical support group, family support group, or volunteer support group, to address the unique needs of children facing these rare conditions.

On the occasion, K. Thangaraj, programme coordinator and former director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, shared his experience on population genetics and its significance in resolving rare disease conditions.

The event was attended by several collaborating paediatricians and paediatric neurologists who shared their clinical experience on challenges in diagnosing rare paediatric disorders and the way forward.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.