GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Private schools demand entrance test for four-year degree courses

Published - May 17, 2024 11:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Private School Association has demanded that admissions to the four-year degree programmes being introduced in the State from this year should be made on the basis of an entrance examination in the format of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The association pointed out that only the entrance examination could do away with the disparities and discriminations that some students would face. “The evaluation system of school examination boards is varied. So all students will not get justice when their board marks are considered for admissions,” said State general secretary M. Abdul Nazar inaugurating a meeting of the association’s State working committee at Perinthalmanna on May 16 (Thursday).

The association has sent a memorandum to Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu seeking her intervention. Association chairman N. Ramachandran Nair presided over the function.

The association welcomed the government move to bring back the group minimum mark system for SSLC examination. Office bearers M. Jouhar, K. Unnikrishnan, Father N. Premkumar, Valluvanadu Vidya Bhavan principal P. Haridas, and Anu Chacko spoke.

Related Topics

Malappuram / entrance examination / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.