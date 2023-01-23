Norovirus infection confirmed in two schoolchildren in Kerala

January 23, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Norovirus infection has been confirmed in two schoolchildren in Ernakulam even as the Health authorities have stepped up efforts to contain the disease spread.

The infection has been confirmed in two children of Class I and II at Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad. Nearly 62 children and a few parents had earlier exhibited symptoms of the infection. Three students are under medical treatment. Their condition is said to be stable. The virus was detected in the stool samples of the two children that were sent to the State Public Health Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the school authorities, offline classes in the school have been suspended following the outbreak. Academic sessions will be held online till January 25. Necessary guidance is being given to the parents as per the directions of the Health department.

An official communication by the District Medical Officer said the classrooms have been disinfected. Water samples had been collected and sent for detailed analysis. Control measures, including chlorination, have been initiated. Those showing symptoms should continue under observation. Care should be taken to ensure that the drinking water sources are clean and free of contamination, it said.

According to Health officials, though Norovirus outbreaks are rarely serious, it can spread fast if proper precautions are not taken. Contaminated water or food is the usual infective agent. The virus spreads through the faecal-oral route. Infection occurs either through direct consumption of contaminated food or via careless handling of food by an infected person or caregiver.