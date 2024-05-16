GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Dengue Day observance held

Published - May 16, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State-level National Dengue Day observance was inaugurated by the Principal Secretary (Health) A.P.M Mohammed Hanish here on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Health department with the message that dengue can be controlled with people’s participation.

The State mission director of the National Health Mission K. Jeevan Babu presided over the function in which all senior Health officials participated.

The programme was followed by an intersectoral coordination committee meeting on streamlining pre-monsoon cleaning activities and how preventive and control measures for infectious diseases can be organised in which representatives from various government departments participated.

An exhibition to create dengue awareness was also organised on the occasion.

