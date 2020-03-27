Lockdown raises prospect of LPG shortage

The fourth day of the COVID-19 lockdown raised the disturbing prospect of a shortage of cooking gas cylinders in the State.

G. Sanal, general secretary, All India LPG Distributors Federation (Kerala circle), said gas agencies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and parts of Alappuzha were not able to meet the demand from consumers.

The 80-odd distributors in the region supplied cooking gas to over 13 lakh households. Mr. Sanal said the lockdown had hit the movement of LPG tankers from Mangalapuram in Karnataka to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bottling plant in Kollam.

The closure of wayside hotels had deterred gas tanker drivers from attempting the nearly 18-hour journey from the LPG terminal to the refilling plant, an estimated 550 km.

The number of LPG loads had gradually lessened since last Saturday and agents in north Kerala have also felt the pinch. Another distributor said the backlog of orders had mounted to 1,200 in the past 48 hours and was climbing.

The curfew had whittled down the number of employees to less than five an agency. The lockdown has hit doorstep delivery. Customers said their calls for refills often went unanswered. With gas stoves running low on fuel and timely supply of refills in doubt, many have turned to hotplates and microwave ovens, a move that could send household electricity bills spiralling this summer.

A senior IOC official in Kochi told The Hindu that the lockdown had triggered a panic buying of cooking gas across the country and that Kerala was no exception.

“As soon as customers get a refill, they ordered the next cylinder. The demand for a refill has gone up by 50%. The number of returns of empty cylinders to refilling units has dwindled. In the past four days, the IOC has upped its shipments to distributors by 25% to meet the orders,” he said.

The officer said the fears of distributors seemed misplaced. The IOC customarily met temporary shortfall in cylinders in the State from the Kochi refinery plant. It could also import additional loads from its refilling plant in Madurai. At present, there was no lack of availability of LPG in the State, he said.

The government had declared LPG distribution an essential service and was reportedly monitoring the supply situation.