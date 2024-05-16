GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC plans snacks aboard buses, restaurants at depots

Utility invites tenders to set up shelves and vending machines inside buses. EoI invited for running restaurants and mini-supermarkets at 14 depots across the State

Published - May 16, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to improve passenger experience in the State-run Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and bus stands, the public utility has decided to provide refreshments to passengers aboard the bus apart from making arrangements for passengers on long-distance buses to dine from bus stations. 

The KSRTC has invited tenders from those interested in providing refreshments during bus journeys. As per the tender notice, the parties should install shelves and vending machines with snacks on KSRTC buses. The snacks, packaged for easy access, should meet the specified quality and hygiene standards.

Similarly, the public utility has also invited an expression of interest (EoI) for running restaurants and mini supermarkets at depots of the KSRTC in all districts of the State. The mini-supermarket will provide essential grocery items, while the AC/non-AC restaurants will provide both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

FSSAI regulations

In the first phase, the KSRTC aims at setting up restaurants and mini supermarkets at 14 stations across the State. The project will be extended to other stations soon, said the office of Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar. Those taking part in the tender process will have to comply with all regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for running eateries.

