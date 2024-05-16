GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala University launches admission process for four-year undergraduate programmes

Published - May 16, 2024 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University notified the centralised admission process to the four-year undergraduate (UG) programmes at its teaching departments and affiliated colleges for the 2024-25 academic year on Thursday.

The programmes conducted under the Credit and Semester System will provide three pathways, viz., three-year UG degree, four-year UG degree (honours) and four-year UG degree (honours with research).

The course will have four major components, namely foundation courses that are grouped into four major baskets – ability enhancement courses (AEC), skill enhancement courses (SEC), value addition courses (VAC), and multidisciplinary courses (MDC). The other components are discipline-specific major, discipline-specific minor and research component with dissertation, internship, and field surveys.

The university’s teaching departments will offer 16 major programmes, including Honours with Research degrees in BSc, BA, BCom, and BBA, and 51 minor programmes. Twelve major courses will be of interdisciplinary nature. The AEC courses will include English, Sanskrit, French, Latin, German, Russian, Hebrew and Cyriac, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Among the salient features of the programme, students will get an opportunity to seek college and university-level transfers midway through their respective courses.

The deadline for submitting online applications through www.admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in is June 7. Students can select up to 20 options. The applicants have been advised to select their options after obtaining details of courses provided by various colleges from the websites of the respective institutions.

The rank list will be published on June 15, following which the admissions will commence on June 22 and classes will get under way on July 1. The admission process will close on August 24.

Candidates can raise queries regarding the admission process by contacting the helpline 8281883052, 8281883053, or through e-mail ach@keralauniversity.ac.in

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.