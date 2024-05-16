Kerala University launches admission process for four-year undergraduate programmes

Kerala University notified the centralised admission process to the four-year undergraduate (UG) programmes at its teaching departments and affiliated colleges for the 2024-25 academic year on Thursday.

The programmes conducted under the Credit and Semester System will provide three pathways, viz., three-year UG degree, four-year UG degree (honours) and four-year UG degree (honours with research).

The course will have four major components, namely foundation courses that are grouped into four major baskets – ability enhancement courses (AEC), skill enhancement courses (SEC), value addition courses (VAC), and multidisciplinary courses (MDC). The other components are discipline-specific major, discipline-specific minor and research component with dissertation, internship, and field surveys.

The university’s teaching departments will offer 16 major programmes, including Honours with Research degrees in BSc, BA, BCom, and BBA, and 51 minor programmes. Twelve major courses will be of interdisciplinary nature. The AEC courses will include English, Sanskrit, French, Latin, German, Russian, Hebrew and Cyriac, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Among the salient features of the programme, students will get an opportunity to seek college and university-level transfers midway through their respective courses.

The deadline for submitting online applications through www.admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in is June 7. Students can select up to 20 options. The applicants have been advised to select their options after obtaining details of courses provided by various colleges from the websites of the respective institutions.

The rank list will be published on June 15, following which the admissions will commence on June 22 and classes will get under way on July 1. The admission process will close on August 24.

Candidates can raise queries regarding the admission process by contacting the helpline 8281883052, 8281883053, or through e-mail ach@keralauniversity.ac.in