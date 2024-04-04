GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Jaishankar assures stern action against fraudulent agents

Central government, through diplomatic channels, has taken up with Russia the issue of Indian youth duped into fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war, says the External Affairs Minister

April 04, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar has promised stern legal action against recruitment agents that had duped youth from India into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Expressing deep concern on job-aspirants from Kerala getting trapped and pushed to the war front on the Russia-Ukraine border, Mr. Jaishankar told media persons here on Thursday that the government has taken up the issue with Russia through diplomatic channels.

“It is totally unacceptable that any Indian should be taken to a conflict zone and in any manner, be made to work for an army in a conflict. This is a matter of strong concern for us. We called in the Russian Ambassador. Our Ambassador in Moscow was also instructed to go to the Foreign Ministry (in Russia),” he said.

He assured that efforts were on to ascertain how many Indians were stranded in Russia. “We are finding out how many such Indians are there. We are trying to get them back,” he added.

‘Supported diaspora’

The Union Minister, who accompanied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar in filing his nominations for the upcoming polls, said the country under the Narendra Modi rule has actively supported its diaspora in difficult situations. This has been evident in bringing back citizens from strife-torn places, including Iraq, Syria, Yeman, and Ukraine, he said.

He added that India’s relationships with West Asian countries have also improved during the last decade. “Be it the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, or Bahrain, the relations with these countries are very strong today. During COVID-19 times, these countries gave special treatment to our people,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.