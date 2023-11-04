HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IUML turns down CPI(M) invite to attend Kozhikode rally in support of Palestine

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty announces the decision after high-level meeting of party in Kozhikode

November 04, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty 

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty  | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will not participate in a rally to be organised by the CPI(M) in Kozhikode on November 11 to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

This was announced by party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty after a high-level meeting of the party held in Kozhikode on November 4, 2023 afternoon.

“We thank the CPI(M) for the invitation. But, being a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF), due to technical reasons, we are unable to attend the event. Representatives of religious organisations will be present there. Let it be a grand programme,” he said.

This follows speculation about the IUML tilting towards the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) after party national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, recently announced that if the CPI(M) extended an invitation, his party would consider attending the rally. Subsequently, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan declared that the IUML would be sent an invite. However, this did not go down well with the Congress whose leaders are reported to have expressed their displeasure with the IUML leadership.

Thereafter, the issue was taken up by the top IUML leadership, which decided to turn down the invitation. Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who could not attend the meeting held at the State committee office in Kozhikode, was consulted over phone.

“We are part of an alliance involving the Congress, which was not invited to the event. If we attend it, an impression will be created that there is some sort of discord. So we thought of declining the invitation,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

He also urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Palestine issue.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode / Indian Union Muslim League

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.