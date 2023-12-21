India Skills Report finds Kerala the most preferred State to work

December 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has emerged the most preferred State to work in the India Skills Report 2024.

Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have come second and fourth respectively among cities where both men and women prefer to work regardless of their age, according to the report published by talent assessment agency Wheebox in association with various agencies including All India Council for Technical Education, Confederation of Indian Industry and Association of Indian Universities.

The report, which surveyed 3.88 lakh youths through a National Employability Test conducted across the country, indicated the employability in India has improved with 51.25% of the assessed youths found to be employable with the required skills.

Kerala, which was credited for ensuring a balanced approach towards education and honing future skills, also secured the second position in overall employability among the 18-21 age group to reaffirm its status as a robust talent pool in the country.

The report underscored Kerala’s excellence in nurturing computer skills with Thiruvananthapuram claiming the first position among cities, while Kerala came third overall among States. Kerala was also ranked third in terms of highest concentration of employable talent in the B.E./BTech and polytechnic domains, as well as for highest availability of English skills.

The report stated that Kerala showcased a well-rounded talent pool that has enabled its performance across different skills. Regions with diverse skill sets are better equipped to meet the multifaceted demands of an evolving job market by ensuring resilience and adaptability, it added.

Among the cities that are on the radar of corporates, Thiruvananthapuram was among those cities that has been making substantial strides, indicating a growing pool of highly skilled individuals in various regions of Kerala migrating to the State capital. This trend, the study observed, challenges the conventional notion that employability is confined to major urban centers, signifying a broader dispersion of talent across the country.

Acknowledging the State government’s robust initiatives in skill training and development, the report lauded ASAP Kerala’s impact in imparting skills to over 2.5 lakh higher secondary students in the last decade. Additionally, the community skill parks and centres of excellence established by the agency have been recognized as exemplary models for training in advanced technologies across the nation.