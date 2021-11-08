HC dismisses as withdrawn Anupama’s petition

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a habeas corpus petition filed by Anupama S. Chandran, former SFI leader and daughter of a CPI(M) leader in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking to produce and hand over to her the child given up for adoption by her parents.

When the petition came up before the Bench comprising Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran, counsel for Anupama submitted that the petitioner wanted to withdraw the petition. The court then allowed the plea and dismissed it as withdrawn.

Last week, when it was taken up for hearing, the court while declining to entertain the petition told the counsel for the petitioner that there were no reasons why the court should become proactive as the child was not in any illegal custody as of now.

The court had noted that as per an order of the Child Welfare Committee, the child was in the custody of a couple in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the Thiruvananthapuram family court was already seized of the matter. Therefore, there was no need for the High Court to interfere in the matter. The court had also asked the counsel for Anupama to think of withdrawing the petition.