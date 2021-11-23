HC asks Centre, State to file affidavit

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the State Government to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition seeking a directive to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from the COVID-19 vaccination certificate given to paid vaccine recipients.

Justice N. Nagaresh issued the directive when the petition filed by Peter Mayaliparambil from Kottayam came up for hearing.

According to the petition, the photograph of the Prime Minister on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate did not have any utility. It was a certificate issued merely to confirm the status of vaccination of a person.

The Centre had no right to claim the credit by inserting a photograph of the Prime Minister in the certificate issued to a paid vaccine recipient. The petitioner also contended that he had already paid for his vaccination. As a result, he had not obtained any subsidy or largesse from the Government on his vaccination.