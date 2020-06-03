Govt. to distribute 5 crore saplings

The State government will distribute five-crore saplings of 31 fruit-bearing trees to farmers as part of a project being jointly implemented by the Agriculture, Forest, Local Self-Governments and Education departments and Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

The first phase of distribution will be held on June 5, World Environment Day. The second phase will begin on the first week of July as part of the Vanamahotsavam and Thiruvathira Njattuvela. Saplings of jackfruit, mango, pomegranate, passion fruit, sapota, avacado, orange, guava, tamarind, rambootan, mangosteen, plantain and others will be distributed.

The saplings will be planted in individual plots, school compounds and tourist spots with the help of the local bodies, Kudumbashree volunteers and MGNREGS/Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme workers. The saplings will be distributed free-of-cost to farmers. Grafted, layered and tissue-cultured saplings will be distributed at 25% of the cost.

Farmers who are interested in cultivating the saplings need to contact the nearest Krishi Bhavan or call the toll-free number 1800-425-1661 or register at the Agriculture Information Management System portal www.aims.kerala.gov.in/subhikshakeralam.