Good show by Kudumbashree members

More than 7,000 candidates who emerged victorious in the just-concluded local body elections in Kerala are Kudumbashree members.

Among the 7,058 members of the women force who were voted to power are chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Kudumbashree Community Development Societies (CDS), Area Development Societies (ADS) and office-bearers of Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs), show data compiled by the Kudumbashree Mission.

The winners include 3,747 NHG members, 232 NHG executive members, 663 NHG secretaries, 342 NHG presidents, 575 ADS executive members, 177 ADS secretaries, 61 ADS vice chairpersons, 162 ADS chairpersons, 872 CDS executive members, 81 CDS vice chairpersons and 146 CDS chairpersons.

Across the State, 74,899 candidates – 38,593 men, 36,305 women and one transgender person – were in the fray for the local body elections to the three-tier panchayats, municipalities and Corporations this time.

In six districts, more than 600 of the winners are Kudumbashree members: Kozhikode 694, Malappuram 678, Palakkad 654, Ernakulam 650, Alappuzha 609, and Kannur 602.

The break-up of winners from the women force from other districts are as follows: Idukki 381, Kasaragod 144, Kollam 544, Kottayam 457, Pathanamthitta 333, Thiruvananthapuram 547, Thrissur 537 and Wayanad 228.